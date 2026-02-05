Dust removal system VACUUM CLEANER ID 130/22 Z 22
Deduster ID 130/22 Z22 suitable for use in Zone 22. For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). Mobile, torque-operated, robust
Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³), as well as for use in explosive environments of Zone 22, the mobile industry deduster ID 130/22 impresses in tough industrial applications. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows also permits continuous operation in the three-shift system. The torque-operated and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170 litre container. This can be easily emptied thanks to the set-down trolley and also ergonomically without having to remove the drive head. A PE sack with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose at the deduster guarantees dust-free emptying and safe disposal of the suction material
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|380
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (m³/h)
|1329
|Vacuum (mbar)
|33
|Container capacity (l)
|170
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (W)
|2200
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter area (m²)
|9
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 140
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|176
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|357
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1300 x 800 x 1700
Equipment
- Filter: Star filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no