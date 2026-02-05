Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³), as well as for use in explosive environments of Zone 22, the mobile industry deduster ID 130/22 impresses in tough industrial applications. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows also permits continuous operation in the three-shift system. The torque-operated and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170 litre container. This can be easily emptied thanks to the set-down trolley and also ergonomically without having to remove the drive head. A PE sack with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose at the deduster guarantees dust-free emptying and safe disposal of the suction material