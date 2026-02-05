Dust removal system VACUUM CLEANER ID 130/22 Z 22

Deduster ID 130/22 Z22 suitable for use in Zone 22. For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). Mobile, torque-operated, robust

Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³), as well as for use in explosive environments of Zone 22, the mobile industry deduster ID 130/22 impresses in tough industrial applications. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows also permits continuous operation in the three-shift system. The torque-operated and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170 litre container. This can be easily emptied thanks to the set-down trolley and also ergonomically without having to remove the drive head. A PE sack with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose at the deduster guarantees dust-free emptying and safe disposal of the suction material

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 380
Frequency (Hz) 60
Air flow (m³/h) 1329
Vacuum (mbar) 33
Container capacity (l) 170
Container material Metal
Rated input power (W) 2200
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter area (m²) 9
Connection nominal diameter DN 140
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 176
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 357
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1300 x 800 x 1700

Equipment

  • Filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
