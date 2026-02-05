Dust removal system VACUUM CLEANER ID 90/30 380V

ID 90/30 dust removal system, suitable for multiple shift operation: Quiet (64 dB[A]) and highly efficient at continuously vacuuming dust that has become deposited on surfaces or is suspended in the air

The ID 90/30 dust removal system ensures continuous vacuuming of dust and other materials that have become deposited on or are suspended in the air surrounding machines and production lines. It is ideal for multiple shift operation, works extremely quietly with an operating noise of just 64 dB(A) and, thanks to the high-efficiency motor in energy efficiency class IE3, also saves a great deal of energy. The system can effortlessly cope with large quantities of dust, even for long periods of time, thanks to its constantly high air flow (900 m³/h) and the large filter area (3.2 m²). The dust class M main filter is serviced through intuitive manual filter cleaning

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 380
Frequency (Hz) 60
Air flow (m³/h) 900
Vacuum (mbar) 48
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Metal
Rated input power (W) 3000
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter area (m²) 3,2
Connection nominal diameter DN 120
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 64 - 64
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 170
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 200
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1450 x 760 x 1680

Equipment

  • Filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
