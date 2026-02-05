The ID 90/30 dust removal system ensures continuous vacuuming of dust and other materials that have become deposited on or are suspended in the air surrounding machines and production lines. It is ideal for multiple shift operation, works extremely quietly with an operating noise of just 64 dB(A) and, thanks to the high-efficiency motor in energy efficiency class IE3, also saves a great deal of energy. The system can effortlessly cope with large quantities of dust, even for long periods of time, thanks to its constantly high air flow (900 m³/h) and the large filter area (3.2 m²). The dust class M main filter is serviced through intuitive manual filter cleaning