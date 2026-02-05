Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 *JP

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 200
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s) 647
Vacuum (mbar) 20
Container capacity (l) 100
Rated input power (kW) 7,2
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 70
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 159,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1202 x 686 x 1465
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 *JP
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 *JP
Accessories