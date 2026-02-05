Industrial vacuums IVS 100/55 *JP
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|200
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s)
|647
|Vacuum (mbar)
|20
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Rated input power (kW)
|7,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|159,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 686 x 1465