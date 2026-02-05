Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 100/36-3
Three-motor, mobile and robust middle-class IVM 100/36-3 industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse solid matter. With star filter in dust class M
For large quantities of vacuumed material, durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our three-motor, middle-class IVM 100/36-3 industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the shaker lever. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (m³/h)
|799
|Vacuum (mbar)
|254
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|3600
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|79
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|73
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|180,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1200 x 800 x 1700
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes