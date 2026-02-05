Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 100/36-3

Three-motor, mobile and robust middle-class IVM 100/36-3 industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse solid matter. With star filter in dust class M

For large quantities of vacuumed material, durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our three-motor, middle-class IVM 100/36-3 industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the shaker lever. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 230
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (m³/h) 799
Vacuum (mbar) 254
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) 3600
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 73
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 180,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1200 x 800 x 1700

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
