Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 40/24-2
Two-motor, mobile and robust middle-class IVM 40/24-2 industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse solid matter. With star filter in dust class M
Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our two-motor, middle-class IVM 40/24-2 industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the pull and clean filter cleaning system and without having to switch off the vacuum cleaner. The filter container and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the chassis has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (m³/h)
|381
|Vacuum (mbar)
|225
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|2400
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|54,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|89,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1200 x 800 x 1300
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes