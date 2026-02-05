Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our two-motor, middle-class IVM 40/24-2 (H) industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the pull and clean filter cleaning system and without having to switch off the vacuum cleaner. The filter container and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the chassis has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.