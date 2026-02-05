Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 40/24-2 (H) FOOD 220V

Dual-motor, manoeuvrable and robust middle class IVM 40/24-2 (H) industrial vacuum cleaner for universal use in industrial applications for fine and coarse solid materials.

Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our two-motor, middle-class IVM 40/24-2 (H) industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the pull and clean filter cleaning system and without having to switch off the vacuum cleaner. The filter container and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the chassis has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (m³/h) 381
Vacuum (mbar) 225
Container capacity (l) 40
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2,4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,6
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²) 1,6
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 41,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 645 x 655 x 1150

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
