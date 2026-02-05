Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 60/36-3

3-motor, mobile and robust middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 for universal use in industry for fine and coarse solid materials. With star filter in dust class M.

Durable, robust, mobile: our 3-motor, middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid materials in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation. Each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M with transmission can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels that simplify transport.

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (m³/h) max. 799
Vacuum (mbar) max. 254
Rated input power (kW) 3,6
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Weight without accessories (kg) 71
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 157,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1200 x 800 x 1690

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
