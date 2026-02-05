The IVR 100/40 Pp industrial vacuum with multi-stage compressed-air drive generates an extremely high vacuum. As a result, dust and even pasty substances can be conveyed over longer distances. The pneumatic vacuum is equipped with an efficient pocket filter, which also reliably filters fine dust. The pocket filter is available in a 1.75 m² or 3.2 m² design. PE bag and pressure compensation hose permit extremely dust-free emptying. The 100 litre collecting tank offers a convenient set-down mechanism, which also ensures easy resumption of work