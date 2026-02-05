Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVR 100/40-Pp Sc

IVR 100/40 Pp: an industrial vacuum with pneumatic drive for vacuuming dusts and pasty substances over long distances. With pocket filter.

The IVR 100/40 Pp industrial vacuum with multi-stage compressed-air drive generates an extremely high vacuum. As a result, dust and even pasty substances can be conveyed over longer distances. The pneumatic vacuum is equipped with an efficient pocket filter, which also reliably filters fine dust. The pocket filter is available in a 1.75 m² or 3.2 m² design. PE bag and pressure compensation hose permit extremely dust-free emptying. The 100 litre collecting tank offers a convenient set-down mechanism, which also ensures easy resumption of work

Specifications

Technical data

Air flow (m³/h) 341
Vacuum (mbar) 500
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Metal
Rated input power (kW) 4
Vacuuming type Pneumatic
Connection nominal diameter DN 50
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 80
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 80
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 180
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 800 x 1000 x 1800

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
