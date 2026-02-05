Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVR 100/75-Pp Ef
IVR 100/75-Pp Ef vacuum cleaner for grey iron and sand: an industrial vacuum with compressed air drive. Thanks to the discharge flap, the pneumatic vacuum cleaner can dispose of heavy media in underfloor conveyors or skips
The IVR 100/75-Pp Ef industrial vacuum is a grey iron and sand vacuum cleaner featuring a pocket filter. The machine has a manually operated discharge flap to take the hard work out of emptying heavy media into underfloor conveyors or skips. The drive does not have to be removed in the process. Plus, the chassis can be picked up by a forklift and transported by crane. The IVR 100/75-Pp Ef has been specially developed to pick up heavy media such as sand, grey iron or blasting abrasive, and is used in foundries, for example
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (m³/h)
|732
|Vacuum (mbar)
|500
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|7,5
|Vacuuming type
|Pneumatic
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|80
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|130
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|272
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|800 x 900 x 1800
Equipment
- Main filter: Surface filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes