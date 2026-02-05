The IVR 100/75-Pp Ef industrial vacuum is a grey iron and sand vacuum cleaner featuring a pocket filter. The machine has a manually operated discharge flap to take the hard work out of emptying heavy media into underfloor conveyors or skips. The drive does not have to be removed in the process. Plus, the chassis can be picked up by a forklift and transported by crane. The IVR 100/75-Pp Ef has been specially developed to pick up heavy media such as sand, grey iron or blasting abrasive, and is used in foundries, for example