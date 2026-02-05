Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Dp 220V
The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc is the basic version of all IVR-L 100 Tc models. The perfect machine for vacuuming and separating cooling lubricants and shavings in the metalworking industry
The compact IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc is a solid, Ringler type industrial vacuum cleaner with tilting chassis and 100-litre collecting container. This makes the vacuum ideally suited for intake of large quantities of liquids and/or solids such as shavings (as dust-free as possible). The solids can be easily separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. Vacuuming around the entire machine without annoying tangling of the suction hose is easy thanks to the 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head. The current filling level is always visible on the drainage pipe. Drainage is carried out either by the drainage pipe of using the tilting chassis. The robust design, oil-resistant castors and oil-resistant power cord ensure a long service life – even in the toughest of industrial use. The robust construction also allows the machine to be picked up with a forklift
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (m³/h)
|532
|Vacuum (mbar)
|230
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (W)
|2400
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,45
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|50
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|80
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|130
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|900 x 800 x 1500
Equipment
- Main filter: Surface filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes