Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVR-L 100/24 TC ME
The industrial vacuum IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me in stainless steel version is suitable for vacuuming and separating liquids and solids – including corrosive media.
The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me is a compact and extra robust industrial vacuum. Castors and power cord are oil-resistant, emphasizing just how suited the durable machine is to use in tough day-to-day industry. Picking the machine up using a forklift is also possible. The vacuum cleaner offers a 100-litre stainless steel container and tilting chassis – perfect for vacuuming large quantities of liquids and/or mostly dust-free solids such as shavings. These can be perfectly separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. The stainless steel version makes the IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me industrial vacuum into a versatile machine. Even corrosive media can be vacuumed without problems. The 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head guarantees high flexibility and tangle-free vacuuming. During vacuuming, the current filling level can be easily read from the drainage pipe. Drainage can becarried out either using the drainage tube or the tilting chassis.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (m³/h)
|532
|Vacuum (mbar)
|230
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,45
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|58,8
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|59
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|60
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|640 x 620 x 1060
Equipment
- Main filter: Surface filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes