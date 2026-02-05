Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVR-L 100/40 Sc 380V

IVR-L 100/40 mobile liquid and swarf vacuum, ideal for a wide range of applications. Reliably and safely vacuums oils, coolant emulsions and fine and coarse (metal) shavings

The IVR-L 100/40 is a liquid and swarf vacuum that has a container volume of 100 litres and, with a rated input power of 4 kW, is ideal for vacuuming medium quantities. Fine, light metal shavings, coarse swarf and oils and coolant emulsions are typical applications for the AC-powered, quiet and extremely maintenance-friendly vacuum. Its sturdy and robust design can handle even the toughest of industrial applications. The powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) with optimised wheel geometry for high vacuums achieves high suction power in continuous operation, which is ensured by the durable, washable pocket filter. A convenient solution with ergonomic set-down trolley makes it possible to easily empty the container without removing the drive head. Liquids can also be easily drained by simply detaching the drain hose with filling level indicator. Thanks to the mobile chassis, it is possible to flexibly choose where to use the liquid and swarf vacuum, while the vacuum can tackle purely stationary applications as well

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 380 / 380
Frequency (Hz) 60 / 60
Air flow (m³/h) 495
Vacuum (mbar) 140
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Metal
Rated input power (kW) 4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Main filter dust class L
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0,45
Weight without accessories (kg) 182
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 222
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 392
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2000 x 1000 x 1400

Equipment

  • Main filter: Surface filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
