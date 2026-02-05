The IVR-L 100/40 is a liquid and swarf vacuum that has a container volume of 100 litres and, with a rated input power of 4 kW, is ideal for vacuuming medium quantities. Fine, light metal shavings, coarse swarf and oils and coolant emulsions are typical applications for the AC-powered, quiet and extremely maintenance-friendly vacuum. Its sturdy and robust design can handle even the toughest of industrial applications. The powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) with optimised wheel geometry for high vacuums achieves high suction power in continuous operation, which is ensured by the durable, washable pocket filter. A convenient solution with ergonomic set-down trolley makes it possible to easily empty the container without removing the drive head. Liquids can also be easily drained by simply detaching the drain hose with filling level indicator. Thanks to the mobile chassis, it is possible to flexibly choose where to use the liquid and swarf vacuum, while the vacuum can tackle purely stationary applications as well