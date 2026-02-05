Industrial vacuums IVM 42/13-1 Exp HEPA

This 120 volt hazardous location vacuum includes a 11.1 gallon collection capacity and a low dBA of 78. HEPA is standard.

The IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP is a CSA certified explosion proof wet/dry vacuum that meets the requirements for collection of combustible dusts in Class II, Group E, F and G environments. Suitable for intermittent duty applications, the IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP comes with a 120V motor/blower. HEPA filtration is standard.

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120 / 120
Frequency (Hz) 60 / 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) 650
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 50
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 78
Main filter dust class M
Secondary filter dust class H
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 74,8

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVM 42/13-1 Exp HEPA
Accessories