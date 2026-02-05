Industrial vacuums IVM 42/20-2 Exp HEPA
The IVM 42/20-2 Exp HEPA is Class II, Div. 2, Group F&G for hazardous locations and can safely and effectively collect combustible dust.
Few issues facing facilities today are more imperative than concerns regarding combustible dust. Kärcher has developed a series of vacuums for the exclusive purpose of safely and effectively collecting this volatile dust. Kärcher Explosion-Proof (EXP) industrial vacuums are CSA certified. The IVM 42/20-2 HEPA is Class II, Div. 2, Group F&G for hazardous locations, designed to collect dry materials in the 11.1 gallon collection tank.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120 / 120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60 / 60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|2 x 1020
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|136,1
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no