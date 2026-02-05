Few issues facing facilities today are more imperative than concerns regarding combustible dust. Kärcher has developed a series of vacuums for the exclusive purpose of safely and effectively collecting this volatile dust. Kärcher Explosion-Proof (EXP) industrial vacuums are CSA certified. The IVM 42/20-2 HEPA is Class II, Div. 2, Group F&G for hazardous locations, designed to collect dry materials in the 11.1 gallon collection tank.