Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40-Pp Sc Hepa Exp

Robust IVR 100/40-Pp Hepa Sc Exp mobile pneumatic industrial vacuum cleaner for vacuuming medium quantities of swarf and sand, as well as combustible and carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³).

The pneumatic IVR 100/40-Pp Hepa Sc Exp is a mobile industrial vacuum cleaner suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of fine swarf and fine, as well as combustible and carcinogenic, types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³). It can also be used for vacuuming large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. A manual shaking mechanism for cleaning the filter, as well as the washable pocket filter for dust class M, which is located upstream of a dust class H cartridge filter, guarantee a consistently high suction power. The container is emptied via an ergonomic set-down trolley without having to remove the drive head. Thanks to the durable and low-wear tangential process air inlet, the suction waste is efficiently separated from the air flow, and, in turn, a high pre-separation efficiency in the container is achieved. The vacuum cleaner is perfect for tough applications in the industrial environment thanks to its very robust design, the overall service-friendly concept and its high manoeuvrability. This is in no small part down to the high-quality materials and carefully considered details, such as clever accessory storage that ensures short set-up times.

Features and benefits
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
  • Regular manual operation of the shaking lever guarantees constantly high suction power.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
  • Set-down trolley and rolling container enable ergonomic emptying.
Equipped for dust class H for high occupational safety
  • Dust class H filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous dusts.
Specifications

Technical data

Air flow (l/s) 94,7
Vacuum (kPa) 50
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Vacuuming type Pneumatic
Connection nominal diameter DN 50
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 70
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,75
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²) 3
Weight without accessories (kg) 125
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 125
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 915 x 760 x 1916

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40-Pp Sc Hepa Exp
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40-Pp Sc Hepa Exp
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40-Pp Sc Hepa Exp
Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40-Pp Sc Hepa Exp
Application areas
  • For vacuuming medium quantities of swarf and combustible or carcinogenic dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³)
  • For large quantities of hazardous dust
Accessories