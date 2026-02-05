The pneumatic IVR 100/40-Pp Hepa Sc Exp is a mobile industrial vacuum cleaner suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of fine swarf and fine, as well as combustible and carcinogenic, types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³). It can also be used for vacuuming large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. A manual shaking mechanism for cleaning the filter, as well as the washable pocket filter for dust class M, which is located upstream of a dust class H cartridge filter, guarantee a consistently high suction power. The container is emptied via an ergonomic set-down trolley without having to remove the drive head. Thanks to the durable and low-wear tangential process air inlet, the suction waste is efficiently separated from the air flow, and, in turn, a high pre-separation efficiency in the container is achieved. The vacuum cleaner is perfect for tough applications in the industrial environment thanks to its very robust design, the overall service-friendly concept and its high manoeuvrability. This is in no small part down to the high-quality materials and carefully considered details, such as clever accessory storage that ensures short set-up times.