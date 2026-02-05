Industrial vacuums IVR 100/40-Pp Sc Hepa Exp
Robust IVR 100/40-Pp Hepa Sc Exp mobile pneumatic industrial vacuum cleaner for vacuuming medium quantities of swarf and sand, as well as combustible and carcinogenic types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³).
The pneumatic IVR 100/40-Pp Hepa Sc Exp is a mobile industrial vacuum cleaner suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of fine swarf and fine, as well as combustible and carcinogenic, types of dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³). It can also be used for vacuuming large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. A manual shaking mechanism for cleaning the filter, as well as the washable pocket filter for dust class M, which is located upstream of a dust class H cartridge filter, guarantee a consistently high suction power. The container is emptied via an ergonomic set-down trolley without having to remove the drive head. Thanks to the durable and low-wear tangential process air inlet, the suction waste is efficiently separated from the air flow, and, in turn, a high pre-separation efficiency in the container is achieved. The vacuum cleaner is perfect for tough applications in the industrial environment thanks to its very robust design, the overall service-friendly concept and its high manoeuvrability. This is in no small part down to the high-quality materials and carefully considered details, such as clever accessory storage that ensures short set-up times.
Features and benefits
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
- Regular manual operation of the shaking lever guarantees constantly high suction power.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
- Set-down trolley and rolling container enable ergonomic emptying.
Equipped for dust class H for high occupational safety
- Dust class H filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous dusts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s)
|94,7
|Vacuum (kPa)
|50
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Vacuuming type
|Pneumatic
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|3
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|125
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|125
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|915 x 760 x 1916
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Application areas
- For vacuuming medium quantities of swarf and combustible or carcinogenic dust (OEL < 0.1 mg/m³)
- For large quantities of hazardous dust