Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER 40/12-1 M Z22

Mobile middle class industrial vacuum cleaner, fitted with a dust class M star filter and EC turbine, for vacuuming fine and coarse solids in ATEX zone 22

IVM 40/12-1 M Z22 explosion-proof middle class industrial vacuum cleaner, suitable for the universal vacuuming of small to medium quantities of fine and coarse solids in industrial environments – also ideal for use in areas with strict hygiene requirements and in ATEX zone 22. The reliable, durable, compact and mobile machine works in single-phase operation, is fitted with an EC turbine and is used in any application where specific safety measures must be observed. Large wheels make it easy to transport it to wherever it's needed. Thanks to the innovative Pull and Clean filter cleaning system, the large star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily and conveniently during operation. Collection tank and filter tank are made of high-quality acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 230
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (m³/h) 178
Vacuum (mbar) 239
Container capacity (l) 40
Container material Stainless steel
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73 - 73
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,6
Weight without accessories (kg) 50
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 115
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1200 x 800 x 1400

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
