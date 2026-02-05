IVM 40/12-1 M Z22 explosion-proof middle class industrial vacuum cleaner, suitable for the universal vacuuming of small to medium quantities of fine and coarse solids in industrial environments – also ideal for use in areas with strict hygiene requirements and in ATEX zone 22. The reliable, durable, compact and mobile machine works in single-phase operation, is fitted with an EC turbine and is used in any application where specific safety measures must be observed. Large wheels make it easy to transport it to wherever it's needed. Thanks to the innovative Pull and Clean filter cleaning system, the large star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily and conveniently during operation. Collection tank and filter tank are made of high-quality acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel