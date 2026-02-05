Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 40/24-2 H ACD

The IVM 40/24-2 H ACD dual-engine, mobile and robust mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner impresses when it comes to picking up fine and coarse combustible types of dust

Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 H ACD dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. In addition, the machine is equipped with an H-filter and certified for dust class H. The industrial vacuum's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 230
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (m³/h) 381
Vacuum (mbar) 225
Container capacity (l) 40
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) 2400
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77 - 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1,6
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²) 1,6
Weight without accessories (kg) 58
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 97
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1200 x 800 x 1300

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
