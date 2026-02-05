Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 H ACD dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. In addition, the machine is equipped with an H-filter and certified for dust class H. The industrial vacuum's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.