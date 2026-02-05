Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 40/24-2 H ACD
The IVM 40/24-2 H ACD dual-engine, mobile and robust mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner impresses when it comes to picking up fine and coarse combustible types of dust
Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 H ACD dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. In addition, the machine is equipped with an H-filter and certified for dust class H. The industrial vacuum's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (m³/h)
|381
|Vacuum (mbar)
|225
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|2400
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|77 - 77
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,6
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|1,6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|58
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|97
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1200 x 800 x 1300
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes