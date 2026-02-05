Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 60/30 M Z22

Mobile middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 certified according to 2014/34/EU and suitable for ATEX Zone 22 with side channel blower for universal applications in industry

Specially developed for the removal of fine, hazardous and also explosive dusts: our middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 impresses with its durable side channel blower and three-phase operation for continuous use in industry and, if requested, also around the clock. The robust machine, with resistant steel housing and acid-resistant stainless steel body and container, has a large star filter in dust class M and also complies with the requirements for work in ATEX Zone 22. The vacuum cleaner is also certified according to 2014/34/EU. Large wheels guarantee maximum mobility, whereas the reliable, manual filter cleaning with transmission extends the filter service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 380
Frequency (Hz) 60
Air flow (m³/h) 245
Vacuum (mbar) 286
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79 - 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Weight without accessories (kg) 115
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 235
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1200 x 800 x 1720

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
