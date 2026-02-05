Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 60/30 M Z22
Mobile middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 certified according to 2014/34/EU and suitable for ATEX Zone 22 with side channel blower for universal applications in industry
Specially developed for the removal of fine, hazardous and also explosive dusts: our middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 impresses with its durable side channel blower and three-phase operation for continuous use in industry and, if requested, also around the clock. The robust machine, with resistant steel housing and acid-resistant stainless steel body and container, has a large star filter in dust class M and also complies with the requirements for work in ATEX Zone 22. The vacuum cleaner is also certified according to 2014/34/EU. Large wheels guarantee maximum mobility, whereas the reliable, manual filter cleaning with transmission extends the filter service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|380
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (m³/h)
|245
|Vacuum (mbar)
|286
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|79 - 79
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|115
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|235
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1200 x 800 x 1720
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes