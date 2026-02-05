Reliable and durable middle class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 H ACD of dust class H for practically universal vacuuming of any kind of combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The powerful vacuum cleaner works with three individually controlled motors in single-phase operation, the large 60-litre collection tank also allows for larger quantities to be collected. In addition to the H-filter, the machine has a large PTFE star filter of dust class M and the innovative Pull and Clean filter-cleaning system for uninterrupted dedusting during operation. High-quality components such as the collection tank and filter tank made of acid-resistant stainless steel or the very robust steel chassis ensure a long service life, large wheels take the hard work out of moving it from place to place