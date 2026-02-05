Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 60/36-3 H ACD 220V
Powerful and robust three-motor middle class industrial vacuum cleaner. Specially developed for vacuuming larger quantities of fine and coarse combustible dusts outside zone 22
Reliable and durable middle class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 H ACD of dust class H for practically universal vacuuming of any kind of combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The powerful vacuum cleaner works with three individually controlled motors in single-phase operation, the large 60-litre collection tank also allows for larger quantities to be collected. In addition to the H-filter, the machine has a large PTFE star filter of dust class M and the innovative Pull and Clean filter-cleaning system for uninterrupted dedusting during operation. High-quality components such as the collection tank and filter tank made of acid-resistant stainless steel or the very robust steel chassis ensure a long service life, large wheels take the hard work out of moving it from place to place
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (m³/h)
|420
|Vacuum (mbar)
|254
|Container capacity (l)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|3,6
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|79 - up to 79
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2,2
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
|3,5
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|70
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|88,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1020 x 680 x 1670
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes