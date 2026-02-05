Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 60/36-3 H ACD 220V

Powerful and robust three-motor middle class industrial vacuum cleaner. Specially developed for vacuuming larger quantities of fine and coarse combustible dusts outside zone 22

Reliable and durable middle class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 H ACD of dust class H for practically universal vacuuming of any kind of combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The powerful vacuum cleaner works with three individually controlled motors in single-phase operation, the large 60-litre collection tank also allows for larger quantities to be collected. In addition to the H-filter, the machine has a large PTFE star filter of dust class M and the innovative Pull and Clean filter-cleaning system for uninterrupted dedusting during operation. High-quality components such as the collection tank and filter tank made of acid-resistant stainless steel or the very robust steel chassis ensure a long service life, large wheels take the hard work out of moving it from place to place

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (m³/h) 420
Vacuum (mbar) 254
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 3,6
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79 - up to 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2,2
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²) 3,5
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 70
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 88,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1020 x 680 x 1670

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: yes
Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 60/36-3 H ACD 220V
Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 60/36-3 H ACD 220V
Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 60/36-3 H ACD 220V
Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 60/36-3 H ACD 220V
Industrial vacuums VACUUM CLEANER IVM 60/36-3 H ACD 220V