Pad green 25 cm
Kärcher green, versatile cleaning pad for intensive cleaning of floors and surfaces.
Highly abrasive, green cleaning pad for deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning of any resistant surface. The green cleaning pad is versatile and, thanks to its compact size, particularly suited to intensive cleaning of resistant floors and surfaces inaccessible to cleaning machines. For floor cleaning, we recommend use with our compatible pad holder with handle and joint, and the Kärcher pad holder with grip for manual use on surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of dirt
|Highly adhesive dirt
|Material
|PET/PA
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 / 120 / 20
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|250 / 120 / 20
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning
- Surface - wet cleaning