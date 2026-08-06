Pad green 25 cm

Kärcher green, versatile cleaning pad for intensive cleaning of floors and surfaces.

Highly abrasive, green cleaning pad for deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning of any resistant surface. The green cleaning pad is versatile and, thanks to its compact size, particularly suited to intensive cleaning of resistant floors and surfaces inaccessible to cleaning machines. For floor cleaning, we recommend use with our compatible pad holder with handle and joint, and the Kärcher pad holder with grip for manual use on surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Highly adhesive dirt
Material PET/PA
Dirt level Low to middle
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 / 120 / 20
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 250 / 120 / 20
Pad green 25 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
  • Surface - wet cleaning