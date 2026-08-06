Pad white 25 cm

Kärcher white, versatile cleaning pad for intensive cleaning of floors and surfaces.

The white cleaning pad is highly versatile and, thanks to its compact size, particularly suited to gentle intensive cleaning of floors and surfaces inaccessible to cleaning machines. For floor cleaning, we recommend use with our compatible pad holder with handle and joint, and the Kärcher pad holder with grip for manual use on surfaces. The fleece-fabric pad with soft abrasive grain is also suitable for cleaning surfaces and objects for example made of stainless steel, chrome, copper, porcelain or ceramic.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Highly adhesive dirt
Material PET/PA
Dirt level Low
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 / 120 / 20
Pad white 25 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
  • Surface - wet cleaning