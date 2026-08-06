The white cleaning pad is highly versatile and, thanks to its compact size, particularly suited to gentle intensive cleaning of floors and surfaces inaccessible to cleaning machines. For floor cleaning, we recommend use with our compatible pad holder with handle and joint, and the Kärcher pad holder with grip for manual use on surfaces. The fleece-fabric pad with soft abrasive grain is also suitable for cleaning surfaces and objects for example made of stainless steel, chrome, copper, porcelain or ceramic.