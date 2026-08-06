Waste Bin with Pedal 30 L

Pedal bin with a volume of 30 litres made from long-lasting, recyclable plastic. Suitable for rubbish bags measuring 70 × 40 cm. With odour-absorbing cartridge box.

The 30-litre capacity, long-lasting, non-rusting pedal bin is made from recyclable plastic (containing over 60% recycled material) and is designed for rubbish bags measuring 70 × 40 centimetres. The handy foot pedal, made from a sturdy plastic rod, opens the lid, thereby preventing any need for hands to touch the rubbish bin. All parts are very easy to keep hygienically clean.

Specifications

Technical data

Material PP
Capacity (l) 30
Colour White
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 2,6
Package weight (kg) 3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 500 x 360 x 480
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 500 x 360 x 480
Waste Bin with Pedal 30 L
Application areas
  • Disposal