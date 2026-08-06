The 30-litre capacity, long-lasting, non-rusting pedal bin is made from recyclable plastic (containing over 60% recycled material) and is designed for rubbish bags measuring 70 × 40 centimetres. The handy foot pedal, made from a sturdy plastic rod, opens the lid, thereby preventing any need for hands to touch the rubbish bin. All parts are very easy to keep hygienically clean.