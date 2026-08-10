Standard Dirt Eraser 10 x 6 x 2.8 cm 12 x

Dirt eraser for deep cleaning without chemicals.

Erases shoe marks on floors, removes pen marks, tea and coffee stains, also removes dirt from furniture and kitchen appliances, etc. - deep cleaning without chemicals (test on sensitive surfaces before use).

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Highly adhesive dirt
Dirt level High
Quantity (Piece(s)) 12
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 / 60 / 28
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 100 / 60 / 28
Application areas
  • Surface cleaning
  • Surface - wet cleaning
  • Surface - dry cleaning