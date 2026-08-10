Standard Dirt Eraser 10 x 6 x 2.8 cm 12 x
Dirt eraser for deep cleaning without chemicals.
Erases shoe marks on floors, removes pen marks, tea and coffee stains, also removes dirt from furniture and kitchen appliances, etc. - deep cleaning without chemicals (test on sensitive surfaces before use).
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of dirt
|Highly adhesive dirt
|Dirt level
|High
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|12
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 / 60 / 28
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|100 / 60 / 28
Application areas
- Surface cleaning
- Surface - wet cleaning
- Surface - dry cleaning