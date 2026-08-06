Trolley Classic Linen 200 L

Varnished foldable trolley with ø 80 mm wheels and bumpers, with 200 L bag with zip.

Laundry trolley with bag holder to collect dirty linen. Ideal to collect dirty linen in any areas.

Features and benefits
Guaranteed robustness and durability.
  • Shock-resistant: very hard-wearing structure, which guarantees a long life
Can be easily stored
  • Practical: can be folded up quickly to save space and facilitate storage
Simple maintenance and care
  • Easy-care: the smooth surfaces and absence of cavities facilitate cleaning and guarantee a high degree of hygiene
Specifications

Technical data

Waste disposal capacity (l) 200
Material Steel, chrome-plated
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 7,8
Package weight (kg) 9,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 885 x 540 x 940
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 885 x 540 x 940