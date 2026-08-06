ProLite Flex Kit

Kit: 4-piece composable handle - 140 cm, ProLite Flex frame, Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 35 cm and 14 L single bucket with wringer.

Flat mop system with Flex system. Ideal for semi-professional cleaning of horizontal and vertical surfaces.

Features and benefits
Best ergonomics
  • Ergonomic: no bending during use, protects the back and joints
Time saving
  • Time-saving: thanks to the large cleaning surface and the option to reach corners and clean under furniture
Hygienic handling
  • No direct skin contact with the used cover
Specifications

Technical data

Material PP / PA
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 1,6
Package weight (kg) 2,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 350 x 150 x 1400
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 350 x 150 x 1400
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories