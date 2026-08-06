The bucket system with dual compartment from Kärcher makes possible optimum cleaning results for floor cleaning in medium-sized and large properties thanks to the useful separation of cleaning solution and dirty water. It is particularly easy to manoeuvre and transport thanks to double handle and 80 millimetre large wheels. The professional wringer as well as the press lever of the double bucket system are ergonomically positioned and also ensure back-friendly work like the outlet containers for emptying without having to lift the bucket. The smooth surfaces of the double bucket system are made of recyclable, long-lasting and naturally rust-free polypropylene and are very easy to keep hygienically clean.