Universal Wringer
Universal Wringer with aluminium handle
Wringer system for flaps, pockets system and mop. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface.
Features and benefits
Effective: the press is designed with a mechanism that allows the press jaws to reach the press base, no insert required
Long product lifetime: the press was designed to guarantee a long product lifetime, TTS bestseller for more than 20 years
Handy: double handle for transport
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,6
|Package weight (kg)
|2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 230 x 520
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|240 x 230 x 520