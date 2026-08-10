Universal Wringer

Universal Wringer with aluminium handle

Wringer system for flaps, pockets system and mop. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface.

Features and benefits
Effective: the press is designed with a mechanism that allows the press jaws to reach the press base, no insert required
Long product lifetime: the press was designed to guarantee a long product lifetime, TTS bestseller for more than 20 years
Handy: double handle for transport
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 1,6
Package weight (kg) 2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 230 x 520
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 240 x 230 x 520