Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Oil yellow 28 x 62 cm 8 x 100

Viscose cloths impregnated with non-toxic mineral oil, packaged.

Dusting system with gauzes or antistatic cloths. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Loose dirt
Textile usage Textiles Single-use
Working width (cm) 62
Material 100% Viscose
Quantity (Piece(s)) 800
Package weight (kg) 0,8
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 280 x 620
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 280 x 620 x 0,1
Application areas
  • Surface - dry cleaning
  • Floor - dry cleaning