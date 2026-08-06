Classic Dust Mop Holder 120 cm

For use with the 120 cm wide dust mops: The 120 cm dust mop holder with a rigid handle connection. Ideal for dry dusting over large areas.

The 120 cm dust mop holder for 120 cm Kärcher dust mops. Ideal for regular, dry dusting over large, open areas, such as sports halls and storage areas. The rigid handle connection helps to clean surfaces in strips when making forward movements.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme CLASSIC
Type of dirt Loose dirt
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 120
Material Steel, zinc-coated
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 1,6
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 1200 x 90
Classic Dust Mop Holder 120 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Accessories