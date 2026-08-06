Classic Dust Mop Holder 120 cm
For use with the 120 cm wide dust mops: The 120 cm dust mop holder with a rigid handle connection. Ideal for dry dusting over large areas.
The 120 cm dust mop holder for 120 cm Kärcher dust mops. Ideal for regular, dry dusting over large, open areas, such as sports halls and storage areas. The rigid handle connection helps to clean surfaces in strips when making forward movements.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|120
|Material
|Steel, zinc-coated
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|1,6
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|1200 x 90
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning