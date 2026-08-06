Classic Cotton Dust Mop 100 cm

Classic Cotton Dust Mop 100 cm with pockets and buttons, cotton support.

Classic Cotton Dust Mop 100 cm for wet mopping large floor areas. Ideal for large properties such as gyms, airports and sports halls.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 100
Material 100% Cotton
Textile material Non-Microfiber
Washing temperature (°C) max. 60
Type of dirt Loose dirt
Quantity (Pair) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,9
Package weight (kg) 1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 1000 x 130
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1000 x 130 x 20
Classic Cotton Dust Mop 100 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning