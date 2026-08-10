Acrylic Mop Head Dusty MultiLink
Acrylic mop head for Dusty MultiLink.
Foldable duster for manual dusting. The best solution for a quick and precise cleaning of hard-to-reach surfaces with regard to highness, depth or inclination.
Specifications
Technical data
|Surface structure
|Multidimensional
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Material
|Acryl
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|40
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 80
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 80
Application areas
- Surface - dry cleaning