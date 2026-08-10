Acrylic Mop Head Dusty MultiLink

Acrylic mop head for Dusty MultiLink.

Foldable duster for manual dusting. The best solution for a quick and precise cleaning of hard-to-reach surfaces with regard to highness, depth or inclination.

Specifications

Technical data

Surface structure Multidimensional
Type of dirt Loose dirt
Material Acryl
Washing temperature (°C) max. 40
Washing recommendation (°C) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 80
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 80
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Surface - dry cleaning