Technical data

Programme ADVANCED Type of dirt Loose dirt Material 100% PET Washing temperature (°C) max. 90 Washing recommendation (°C) 60 Dryer temperature (°C) 60 Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 350 Quantity (Piece(s)) 1 Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 600 x 80

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.