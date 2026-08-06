MF Cover Bendable Duster blue 60 cm
Microfibre cover for Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Material
|100% PET
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Dryer temperature (°C)
|60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 350
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|600 x 80
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Surface - dry cleaning