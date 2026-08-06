MF Mop Head Bendable Duster 60 cm

Microfibre mop head for Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm.

System with flexible or foldable duster. The best solution for a quick and precise cleaning of hard-to-reach surfaces with regard to highness, depth or inclination.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Loose dirt
Material PET
Washing temperature (°C) max. 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 600 x 90
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 600 x 90 x 20
MF Mop Head Bendable Duster 60 cm
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Surface - dry cleaning