Classic Broom PVC 60 cm
Broom (60 cm) with wooden board, hard bristles made of hard-wearing PVC and thread. Perfect for the efficient cleaning of indoor and outside areas.
60 cm wide broom with wooden board and hard-wearing hard bristles made of PVC perfect for the removal of loose dirt in indoor and outside areas. The thread allows the mounting of the appropriate wooden handle from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Working width (cm)
|60
|Material
|PVC / Wood / Steel, zinc-coated
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|1
|Length (mm)
|600
Application areas
- Sweeping