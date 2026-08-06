Tank Handle TriJet 144.5 cm D 23 mm
Tank Handle TriJet 144.5 cm D 23 mm, 500 ml capacity.
Handle holder with tank for cleaning using a spray mop system. Ideal for properties with hard-to-reach parts to be cleaned, e.g. at height or on stairs, for quick and precise cleaning of spontaneous soiling or in combination with cleaning using machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / rubber / POM
|Handle type
|Fix
|Handle length (mm)
|1445
|Handle diameter (mm)
|23
|Tank capacity (ml)
|500
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,7
|Length (mm)
|145
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|145 x 90 x 1445
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning