Tank Handle TriJet 144.5 cm D 23 mm

Tank Handle TriJet 144.5 cm D 23 mm, 500 ml capacity.

Handle holder with tank for cleaning using a spray mop system. Ideal for properties with hard-to-reach parts to be cleaned, e.g. at height or on stairs, for quick and precise cleaning of spontaneous soiling or in combination with cleaning using machines.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP / rubber / POM
Handle type Fix
Handle length (mm) 1445
Handle diameter (mm) 23
Tank capacity (ml) 500
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Package weight (kg) 0,7
Length (mm) 145
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 145 x 90 x 1445
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories