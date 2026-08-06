Classic Cotton Mop Flex 40 cm
Cotton flat mop, looped end internal and cut end external, polyester support.
Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for any surface and for particle dirt thanks to the high dirt collection power of yarn.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Uni System
|Material
|70% cotton / 30% PET
|Textile material
|Cotton mix
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 140 x 20
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning