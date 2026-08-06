Classic Cotton Mop Flex 40 cm

Cotton flat mop, looped end internal and cut end external, polyester support.

Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for any surface and for particle dirt thanks to the high dirt collection power of yarn.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Uni System
Material 70% cotton / 30% PET
Textile material Cotton mix
Washing temperature (°C) max. 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,2
Package weight (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 140 x 20
Classic Cotton Mop Flex 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning