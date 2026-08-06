Classic Cotton Tuft Mop Combo 50 cm
Moist mop cover made of cotton in a knotted tufting system, looped on the inside / open fringes on the outside with a polyester cover sheet with pockets and flaps.
Flat mop system with pockets, suitable for pre-conditioned cleaning: in a bucket, using a treatment system or with a spray mop system with integrated tank. Ideal for all surface and particle contamination due to the high dirt pick-up of the yarn.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|50
|Textile attachment
|Pockets / Flaps
|Material
|70% cotton / 30% PET
|Textile material
|Cotton mix
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 95
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|500 / 160
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|500 x 160 x 15
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning