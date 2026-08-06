Premium MF Mop Safe blue Flex EU Ecolabel 40 cm

Microfibre and polypropylene flat mop with polyester support for R10/11 non-slip surfaces.

Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for washing of non-slip or porous surfaces, suitable to remove ingrained dirt.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors
Dirt level High
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Uni System
Material 50% PP / 40% PET / 10% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 140 x 10
Premium MF Mop Safe blue Flex EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning