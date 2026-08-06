Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flex EU Ecolabel 40 cm

Microfibre flat mop highly absorbent with polyester support.

Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for recurring washing of smooth surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Uni System
Material 85% PET / 15% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 140 x 15
Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flex EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning