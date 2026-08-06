Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 35 cm

White microfibre flat mop with black brushed stripes with intensive action.

Flat system with flex system, to be used with bucket with ProLite Flex Kit. Ideal for interior smooth or safety flooring with greasy dirt.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 35
Textile attachment Uni System
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 350 / 150
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 350 x 150 x 15
Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 35 cm
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning