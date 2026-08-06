Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 40 cm
White microfibre flat mop with blue stripes, intensive action, polyester support.
Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for smooth or porous interior floors with greasy dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Uni System
|Material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 150
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 150 x 15
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning