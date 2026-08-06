Standard Trio Mop Scrub Flex 40 cm

Microfibre, polyester and cotton flat mop, looped end, polyester support.

Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for any surface and kind of dirt thanks to the combination of the 3 fibres: cotton for its absorption power, microfibre for its dirt collecting power and polyester for greasy dirt and low friction.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Uni System
Textile material PET / cotton / microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 140 x 15
Standard Trio Mop Scrub Flex 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning