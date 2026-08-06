Classic MF Mop blue Kentucky 250 g

Mop system, for use with removable wet mop holder. Suitable for vertical or jaw presses. Ideal for cleaning residual contamination where frequent wringing of the mop is required.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Textile attachment Mop clamp
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,3
Package weight (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 300 x 100
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 300 x 100 x 100
Classic MF Mop blue Kentucky 250 g
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning