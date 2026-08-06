Microfibre mop red, Kentucky, 250 g
Mop system with clamp to be used with flat or jaw wringer. Ideal to clean residual dirt that requires recurring rinsing of the fibres.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Textile attachment
|Mop clamp
|Material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,3
|Package weight (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|300 x 100
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|300 x 100 x 100
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning