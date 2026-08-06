Microfibre mop red, Kentucky, 250 g

Mop system with clamp to be used with flat or jaw wringer. Ideal to clean residual dirt that requires recurring rinsing of the fibres.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Textile attachment Mop clamp
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,3
Package weight (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 300 x 100
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 300 x 100 x 100
Microfibre mop red, Kentucky, 250 g
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning