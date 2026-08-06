Premium MF Mop Loop Strap Tape 40 cm

Microfibre flat mop looped end with strap tape system support.

Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either presoaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for any surface and for particle dirt thanks to the high dirt collection power of yarn and microfibre.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material 100% PET
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 105
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 105 x 20
Premium MF Mop Loop Strap Tape 40 cm
Premium MF Mop Loop Strap Tape 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning