Premium MF Mop Twisted red Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Microfibre flat mop, highly absorbent, with strap tape system support.
Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either presoaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for recurring washing of smooth surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|85% PET / 15% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 120
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 120 x 15
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning