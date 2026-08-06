Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Strap Tape 40 cm

White microfibre flat mop with blue stripes, intensive action, with strap tape system support and shockproof reinforced border.

Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for smooth or porous interior floors with greasy dirt.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 95
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 150
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 150 x 15
Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Strap Tape 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning