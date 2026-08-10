Standard MF Mop Cut Pile TriJet Strap Tape 40 cm

Microfibre flat mop with stripes, with strap tape system support and shockproof reinforced border

Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for smooth or porous interior floors with medium degree of dirt.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 440 / 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 440 x 140 x 10
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning