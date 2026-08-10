Standard MF Mop Cut Pile TriJet Strap Tape 40 cm
Microfibre flat mop with stripes, with strap tape system support and shockproof reinforced border
Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for smooth or porous interior floors with medium degree of dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|440 / 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|440 x 140 x 10
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning