Classic Cotton Tuft Mop Pocket 50 cm
Cotton bag cover with knotted tufting system, looped inside / open fringes outside with polyester backing layer.
Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for any surface and for particle dirt thanks to the high dirt collection power of yarn.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|50
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Material
|70% cotton / 30% PET
|Textile material
|Cotton mix
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 95
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|500 / 160
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|500 x 160 x 15
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning