Premium MF Mop Loop yellow Pocket 40 cm

Microfibre flat mop looped end with polyester support.

Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for any surface and for particle dirt thanks to the high dirt collection power of yarn and microfibre.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Pockets
Material 100% PET
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 95
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,2
Package weight (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 140 x 10
Premium MF Mop Loop yellow Pocket 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning