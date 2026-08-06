Premium MF Mop Loop yellow Pocket 40 cm
Microfibre flat mop looped end with polyester support.
Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for any surface and for particle dirt thanks to the high dirt collection power of yarn and microfibre.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Material
|100% PET
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 95
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 140 x 10
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning